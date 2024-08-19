194 Slant 3D CEO Gabe Bentz on manufacturing with polymer 3D printing at scale

Expand TCT

On this episode of the Additive Insight podcast, we're joined by Slant 3D CEO Gabe Bentz.

Slant 3D was founded in 2017 and is today believed to have one of the largest 3D printer farms in the Western hemisphere.

Throughout our conversation, Bentz discusses the motivation behind the Slant3D business, how the company is opening up access to its print farms via a new API offering, and the learnings he has made since founding the company.

He also reflects on what he believes the AM space got wrong during the Covid-19 pandemic, and explains why he thinks AM will become the most dominant manufacturing technology.

