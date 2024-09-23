201 Stacey DelVecchio on fuelling the fire for gender diversity in additive manufacturing

Expand TCT

On this week’s episode of Additive Insight, we welcome Stacey DelVecchio, an advocate for all things additive manufacturing and gender equity in STEM, to discuss what remains one of additive’s greatest challenges: diversity.

As a former Additive Manufacturing Product Manager at Caterpillar Inc, DelVecchio championed the adoption of AM across new product introduction, supply chain, and operations, and in her most recent work as President of StaceyD Consulting, has focused on AM deployment and strategy. DelVecchio is also the immediate past chair of SME’s Additive Manufacturing Advisors and former president of the Society of Women Engineers.

Ahead of our annual Diversity in AM feature inside TCT Magazine, DelVecchio talked to TCT about literally writing the book on women in 3D printing, clear steps for making organisations more inclusive, and why AM can specifically help fuel the fire for gender diversity in manufacturing.

