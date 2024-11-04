207 ‘We are a materials first company’ – Supernova 3D founders on Viscous Lithography Manufacturing

Expand TCT

On this episode of the Additive Insight podcast, we're joined Supernova 3D CEO Roger Antunez and CBO Marta Mico Martinez.

Supernova 3D was founded earlier this year when BCN3D carved out its Viscous Lithography Manufacturing technology into a separate entity.

Having previously worked at BCN3D for a number of years, Antunez and Martinez were named as founders of the new company, with the pair joining the podcast to discuss why the formation of Supernova 3D was the right move.

They also take us through the capabilities of VLM technology, what they have learnt from their Technology Adoption Programme, and the application opportunities the company is opening up.

