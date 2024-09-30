202 Why Forward AM Technologies was carved out of BASF - with CEO Martin Back

This week’s Additive Insight podcast guest is Forward AM Technologies CEO Martin Back.

Forward AM was the additive manufacturing brand of BASF until the business was carved out earlier this year. Back, previously the Managing Director of the business, was named CEO of the independent entity and today joins the Additive Insight podcast to explain how and why the carve out happened.

Throughout our discussion, we touch on Forward AM’s significant IP portfolio, the Sculpteo service offering and the company’s product roadmap.

Back also provides insight on the need for collaboration in the AM space and the vision of Forward AM.

