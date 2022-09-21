102 Additive Insight: 3D printing launches - live from IMTS

TCT's Senior Content Producer Sam Davies joins Head of Content Laura Griffiths on a call from Chicago to discuss the biggest additive manufacturing launches from the International Manufacturing Technology Show (IMTS) 2022.

HP and Nexa3D were the headline stories from the week as both launched long-anticipated production focused 3D printing technologies at the mammoth manufacturing event. HP's Metal Jet S100 Solution aims to scale metal additive manufacturing to mass production, while Nexa3D is rounding out its portfolio with the commercial availability of QLS 820, am ultrafast polymer laser sintering platform geared towards high throughput.

The team also discuss acquisition news from Nikon, conversations with Conflux and Carbon, and launches from Mantle and Desktop Metal.

