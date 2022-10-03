104 Additive Insight: Nikon makes major AM investments & UltiMaker merger closes

On this week's episode of Additive Insight, the editorial team discuss the biggest additive manufacturing and 3D printing news stories from the last month.

The top story focuses on Nikon's numerous investments in metal AM, starting with the biggest, a voluntary public takeover of SLM Solutions in a 622 million Euro deal at the start of September, quickly followed by investments in Hybrid Manufacturing Technologies and Optisys, Inc. TCT editors Laura Griffiths and Sam Davies also discuss the development of SLM Solutions extended version of its 12-laser NXG XII 600 system in in partnership with Concurrent Technologies Corporation.

The team also discuss the launch of UltiMaker as the MakerBot/Ultimaker merger, announced back in May, officially closes, and the launch of Mantle's new metal 3D printing system designed specifically for tool making applications.

