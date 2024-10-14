204 Jewellery designer Jenny Wu on ten years of LACE

Expand TCT

On this episode of the Additive Insight podcast, we welcome architect and jewellery designer Jenny Wu.

Ten years ago, Wu founded the LACE jewellery brand, with 3D printing positioned as a key technology for the design and manufacture for every product the company has released since.

As the brand celebrates its tenth anniversary, Wu joined the Additive Insight podcast to explain how the application of AM for personal use became a successful business, why the fine jewellery brand is wedded to 3D printing, and what she’d like to see next from AM technologies.

We also deep dive into the LACE product portfolio and discuss what we can expect from the company in its next ten years.

