213 Mosaic Manufacturing CEO: “We always had the vision around a future where AM could be used at scale”

Our guest on this week’s episode of Additive Insight is Mitch Debora, CEO and co-founder of Mosaic Manufacturing.

Mosaic Manufacturing is a Canadian 3D printing technology company. Its flagship Array technology, a cluster of its Element printers, enabled by a robotic automation system, is focused on layering core automation tools into additive manufacturing to enable the technology and its users to scale.

Throughout the conversation, Debora talks about how setting up a 3D print service as a 19-year-old student lit the spark for Mosaic’s customer-centric focus, why users are interested in full end-to-end manufacturing systems, not just the 3D printer, and why he’s “overwhelmingly optimistic” about the future of AM.

Debora said: "A lot of our team is driven by the impact that we can have in reshaping manufacturing to be more resilient and sustainable. It’s a mission that matters to us, and it’s all theoretical until you’re driving that impact, until products are in the market, until our customers are diverting traditional supply chains for a cleaner, local one.”

