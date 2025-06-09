226 TCT 3Sixty 2025: Insights from the UK home of additive manufacturing

Expand TCT

On this latest edition of Additive Insight, TCT editors Laura Griffiths and Sam Davies reflect on a week of additive manufacturing activity in the UK.

The week kicked off with the third annual TCT UK User Group, followed by the UK's definitive AM event TCT 3Sixty and the TCT Awards. Listen to hear a round-up of technology debuts from UltiMaker, Pollen AM, Additive Manufacturing Solutions and more, plus conference takeaways from the Ministry of Defence, ASTM International and Breakthrough Sports on how additive manufacturing is creating new production opportunities across industries. Plus, a celebration of this years TCT Awards winners, Hall of Famers and more.

