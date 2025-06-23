227 3D printing your career from artist to engineer | Kat Ermant x Brianne Malloy

Expand TCT

In the latest instalment of TCT's Innovators on Innovators series, Kat Ermant, Lead Prototype Technician at Peloton, is joined by Brianne Malloy, Senior 3D Printing Engineer at Estee Lauder.

Over the past ten years, Kat and Brianne have forged careers in the additive manufacturing sector, working primarily in design, prototyping and product development at Peloton and Estee Lauder, respectively. Their academic backgrounds, however, are in fine art.

Today, they come together to discuss their journeys from fine art undergraduates to additive manufacturing engineers, touching on how they get the better of imposter syndrome, the importance of networking for career progression, and their pursuit of additional qualifications while in full-time work.

They also dig into the definition of an engineer and offer advice to graduates and young professionals.

