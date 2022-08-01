95 Additive Insight: Nano Dimension acquires stake in Stratasys + Formlabs launches enhanced SLS 3D printer

On this week's Additive Insight podcast, the TCT editorial team is back for another editorial roundtable covering the biggest 3D printing and additive manufacturing news from the last month.

Editors Laura Griffiths and Sam Davies discuss some major acquisitions including news that Nano Dimension has taken a 12% in Stratasys, and Markforged's recent addition of binder jet to its portfolio with the acquisition of Digital Metal. The team also take a look at the next generation of Formlabs selective laser sintering technology with the launch of the Fuse 1+ 30W, and explore new stats from CONTEXT which show a complete reversal of 3D printer shipment trends seen throughout 2020.

