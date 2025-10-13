235 Addiguru on unlocking the potential of additive manufacturing with in-situ monitoring & defect detection

Expand TCT

On this Additive Insight podcast episode, we're joined by Addiguru CEO Shuchi ‘SK’ Khurana and Business Development Director Mark Forth.

Addiguru is a software company that has developed a real-time monitoring and issue detection solution for additive manufacturing technology.

The company’s mission is to unlock additive manufacturing’s true potential with the power of artificial intelligence.

Throughout our conversation, SK and Forth explain how the company leverages AI to detect defects and deliver actionable insights, while also outlining how the company’s product helps to streamline the analysis process.

We also discuss the company’s ongoing industry partnerships with the likes of Authentise and Xact Metal, as well as what is required to scale additive manufacturing.

Read more on Addiguru:

Additive Assurance & Addiguru succeed in ASTRO America Actionable In-Situ Awareness Challenge

Xact Metal partners with Addiguru to launch Smart Layer software solution for metal 3D printers

Authentise and Addiguru combine to enhance 3D printing process monitoring

