229 “We’re 100% in on AM” – Align EVP of R&D Srini Kaza on the company’s application of 3D printing

On this episode of the Additive Insight podcast, TCT Group Content Manager Sam Davies is joined by Srini Kaza, the Executive Vice President of Research & Development at Align Technology. Align Technology are not only considered to be the leader in the dental aligner market, but are also highly regarded as a 3D printing super user.

The company has been utilising 3D printing to produce aligner moulds for around a quarter of a century, scaling into millions of parts a week.

Today, Kaza joins the Additive Insight podcast to take us through that journey, detailing the evolutions of the company’s manufacturing workflow, the challenge of requiring 100% yield, and the target of additively manufacturing end use aligners.

He also offers advice to other manufacturers looking to adopt 3D printing and explains what R&D challenges Align is trying to address next.

