236 Endeavor 3D COO Janet Dickinson on enabling volume production with AM

On this episode of the Additive Insight podcast, we're joined by Janet Dickinson, the Chief Operating Officer of Endeavor 3D.

Founded in 2020, Endeavor 3D is a contract manufacturer that, through its use of AM, specialises in product design, prototyping and production.

Enabling volume production with additive manufacturing technology is the company’s core motivation and throughout today’s conversation, Dickinson explains what it takes to make that a reality.

She provides insight on Endeavor’s use of HP Multi Jet Fusion and Materialise’s CO-AM technology, while also detailing the company’s utilisation of data and analytics to build a robust manufacturing platform.

Dickinson also shares her assessment of the current capabilities of AM, and tells us what we can expect from Endeavor moving forward.

