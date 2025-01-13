215 ‘To the moon’ – Josef Prusa on open sourcing, print farms and his vision for Prusa Research

Expand TCT

On this episode of the Additive Insight podcast, we're joined by Prusa Research founder and CEO Josef Prusa.

Prusa was founded in 2012 off the back of the RepRap movement and has gone on to become one of the most renowned manufacturers of desktop FDM 3D printers.

At Formnext 2024, Prusa sat down with TCT Group Content Manager Sam Davies to discuss the company's rise, the evolution of its product portfolio, why open sourcing has always remained important for the company, and where he wants to take the business next.

He also touches on the company's expansion into print farms, SLA and materials production.

