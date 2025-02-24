218 Turning failure into success: CEO Humna Khan on the first test lab dedicated to additive science

Expand TCT Additive Insights Re Design - 1

On this episode of the Additive Insight podcast, we're joined by ASTRO Mechanical Test Lab founder and CEO Humna Khan.

Before Khan founded ASTRO Test Lab in 2020, she worked in a variety of roles in aerospace and defence, with stints at NASA, SpaceX, the US Air Force and Morf3D.

During her time at Morf3D, Khan recognised a need for a test lab dedicated to additive science, and set about building a business that would focus on the validation, qualification and certification on systems, materials and hardware.

She joins the Additive Insight podcast to discuss the learnings she has made from a career in aerospace and defence, the specifics of the ASTRO Test Lab offering, and how the business works with its manufacturing partners.

She also provides her assessment of additive manufacturing technology and reveals what comes next for ASTRO Test Lab.

More ways to listen:

Subscribe on Apple Podcasts

Follow on Spotify

More on ASTRO Mechanical Test Lab:

Leap 71's Computational Engineering Models to be used by MIMO TECHNIK & ASTRO Test Lab