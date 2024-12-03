Expand TCT Bradley Hughes

Brad Hughes is a Principal Research Engineer at GKN Aerospace drawing a on a history of diverse engineering roles within the company to now drive the maturation and application of Powder Bed Additive Manufacturing within GKN’s Engines Business. Based out of the Global Technology Centre in Bristol, Brad’s role spans work in both the UK and Sweden leading engineers and researchers to further GKN’s adoption of AM.

Brad joined GKN Aerospace as a graduate and before joining the Additive team worked across multiple sites and roles including spells in both manufacturing and engineering, working on platforms including the Airbus A350, Honeywell HTF, and V22 Osprey. Within the AM team Brad has led a number of technology development projects in both EBM and LPBF covering a range of product applications and materials, across the entire breath of TRL levels from fundamental technology exploration to manufacturing and delivery flight trial hardware.

Brads current focus today is defining GKN’s AM technology strategy, providing technical governance across the portfolio of AM projects undertaken within GKN, and pulling together the wide array of academic and industrial partners that are supporting GKN to achieve their additive ambition.