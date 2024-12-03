Expand TCT Claire Scott

Claire Scott is a Technology Adoption Specialist with the Made Smarter Adoption programme in the North West and has been a part of its growth since its launch in 2018, guiding manufacturing SMEs in harnessing digital technologies to elevate their business practices.

With her roots in the aerospace sector and specialising in Additive Manufacturing she has been keen to help share her expertise and experience with SMEs in the adoption of Digital technology.

Claire believes that technology is an important tool for manufacturers but without having the right skills and culture in place, the benefit of technology cannot be truly realised. This has led her to support the development of courses like Fast Track Additive Manufacturing.