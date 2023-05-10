David Bracket

Daniel Graves Photography

Dr. David Brackett is currently a Chief Engineer for the Digital Engineering Group at the Manufacturing Technology Centre (MTC), part of the High Value Manufacturing Catapult (HVMC) network of advanced manufacturing research and development centres. This collective exists to support development of the manufacturing sector in the UK and their adoption of emerging technology.

David has worked in the field of additive manufacturing (AM) for many years since his time in the research groups of Loughborough and Nottingham Universities from 2006. Joining the MTC in 2015, he became Technology Manager for the AM team and part of the leadership team of the National Centre for Additive Manufacturing (NCAM) which is based at the MTC.

In 2022, he joined the Digital Engineering Group where he is responsible for technology strategy, technical governance, and strategic partnerships. The Digital Engineering Group consists of three departments of engineers: Manufacturing Informatics, Modelling &nSimulation, and Metrology & Non-destructive Testing.

David also chairs the cross-HVMC AM capability working group which brings together representatives from all Centres to set the direction and create a coherent AM technology strategy and delivery plan. David is a Chartered Engineer and Fellow of the Institution of Mechanical Engineers.