David Burns is the Principal and Founder of Global Business Advisory Services LLC, an international advising firm specialising in the field of manufacturing technologies.

With almost 40 years of experience, David provides insight to businesses and individuals focused on industrial and manufacturing processes ranging from traditional manufacturing to three-dimensional printing.

Previous to founding GBAS, David co-founded and served as President & COO of the ExOne Company, a NASDAQ listed 3D printing company out of Irwin, PA, and served as President & CEO of the Gleason Corporation, a machine tool company headquartered in Rochester, NY.

David is Senior Advisor to the Association of Manufacturing Technology (AMT), where he previously served as Chair of the Board.