Martin White

Martin is a specialist in Materials and Structures with 20 years of experience in both academia and industry. His career has focused on the certification and production of critical structures and systems, ranging from the A350-900 XWB Main Landing Gear at Safran Landing Systems, to his recent role as Chief Engineer for Additive Manufacturing at GKN Aerospace.

At ASTM International, Martin leads a global team of engineers tackling advanced manufacturing challenges. Their work covers supplier qualification, in-process monitoring, fatigue prediction from non-destructive evaluation (NDE), probabilistic structural integrity, equivalency, and best practices for part families in additive manufacturing (AM). He has also authored and delivered several advanced training courses on qualification, certification, and quality assurance.

Martin holds a Doctorate in High Temperature Materials for Gas Turbine applications, sponsored by Rolls Royce, and a Master’s degree in High Strength Steels for Landing Gears, sponsored by Airbus.