Pat Warner

After a Spell in Cryogenics Pat started a career in Formula One and is currently employed by the Alpine F1 Racing Team. Having started with the team (then Benetton Formula) in 1988. Pat was one of the early adopters of additive manufacturing within Formula 1 when the team acquired its first Stereolithography machine in 1998. Since then the department and the applications have expanded rapidly from function fit prototypes to include on vehicle applications, production tooling, casting patterns and wind tunnel models. In 2018, Pat was awarded the prestigious Distinguished INnovator Operator (DINO) award by the Additive Manufacturing Users Group