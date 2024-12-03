Expand TCT Peter Rogers

Peter Rogers is an industry leading additive expert in the Asia Pacific region. Peter runs his own company, Layered Ltd, in Japan, focusing on consulting advanced manufacturing companies on how to most efficiently achieve success in the Asia Pacific market.

His expertise in additive technology stems from his work with Velo3D, Autodesk and Kabuku, where he worked with every aspect of the technology ecosystem. His Business Development role at Velo3D had him working with all of the major manufacturers in Japan, Korea, ANZ and South East Asia on delivering high value solutions that leverage the unique capabilities of the Velo3D technology. At Autodesk, Peter was the head of the AM cohort and was the regional product specialist from 2016 to 2022. His role entailed sales, business development and technical support in the APAC region for the Autodesk Netfabb and Fusion360 products. After Autodesk acquired Netfabb in 2015, he worked hard on the GTM strategy and was crucial in the fast growth achieved in the region. During this time, he also project led many consulting service projects and drove the closing of $500,000+ of revenue from consulting engagements.

His journey into AM started with his Global Sales Director role at Kabuku Inc (Tokyo) where his strong results fueled the company’s growth, leading to a total of $10mil+ in venture capital fund raising. Graduating from Swinburne University of Technology (Australia) International Business / Arts double degree, he’s been living in Tokyo for a total of 10 years. He is an active contributor and thought leader, and his strong industry presence earned him the nomination for Community Advocate of the Year award in 2021 at the 3D Printing Awards.