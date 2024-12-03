Expand TCT Sarah Goehrke

Sarah Goehrke is the owner/principal of AM-specific contract services company Additive Integrity. She focuses in the additive manufacturing industry on advances in strategy, diversity, sustainability, and ecosystem positioning with a heightened focus on messaging. Sarah has been a leader in the 3D printing industry since 2014, previously serving as the Managing Editor of Fabbaloo; Editor-in-Chief of 3DPrint.com; and Senior Director, Strategic Communications and Ecosystems at Nexa3D. She has previously served on the Board of Advisors for the Additive Manufacturing Coalition and on the Board of Directors for Women in 3D Printing.

Through Additive Integrity, she has worked with more than two dozen companies across the industry, contributed to publications including Forbes, and keynoted across three continents. She is deeply and actively passionate about advancing diversity, equity, and inclusion in the 3D printing industry. Sarah holds Bachelor’s degrees in English and Theatre from Muskingum College, as well as a certificate in Diversity & Inclusion for HR from Cornell University. She lives in Cleveland, OH, US with her spouse, child, cats, and dog, and is currently seeking to publish her debut novel.