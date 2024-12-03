Expand TCT Tali Rosman

Tali Rosman is a recognized Additive Manufacturing expert and a frequent speaker at industry events, featured in multiple publications. As a Business and M&A Advisor, she collaborates with both startups and investors to advance emerging technologies.

Rosman started her AM journey as a deal maker at Stratasys, leading numerous acquisitions and startup investments in the industry; and in 2020 she joined Xerox to lead its 3D Printing business: Building Elem Additive from the ground up, taking the ElemX printer to market and securing marquee customers such as the US Navy, resulting in the sale of Elem Additive.

Since then, Rosman has been serving as a Strategic Advisor to early-stage companies and to investors in the industry 4.0 sector. Rosman is a passionate advocate for the use of AM to drive supply chain resiliency and sustainability.