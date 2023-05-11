Vesna Cota is the founder of VMMI and an additive manufacturing specialist. Cota currently serves on the board of directors for NSERC HI-AM, a Canadian Strategic Network for Holistic Innovation in Additive Manufacturing, the TCT Expert Advisory Board, the Toronto SME Chapter 26 and is the Toronto ambassador for Women in 3D Printing. She served on the SME's Additive Manufacturing Community advisory board from 2007-16, on the SME Member Council from 2017-21 and on the Canadian ISO/TC261 Additive Manufacturing Standards Committee. A longstanding advisor for RAPID + TCT and SME's RAPID Canada conferences, she is a relentless promoter of additive manufacturing in Canada and an avid supporter of the AM next generation workforce development.

Cota received SME's President’s Award for outstanding service and the SME Award for Organizing and Implementing Chapter 26 Rapid Prototyping Seminar Series 1998-99. She was also a founding member and chair of the Engineering Design & Rapid Manufacturing Program Advisory Committee at Centennial College in 1999. Cota developed and delivered additive manufacturing training courses for Magna Inc. Management Training Program from 2000-03 as well as RP workshops for the Industrial Research Development Institute (IRDI). During 2003-04 term she served on Editorial Advisory Board of Design Product News. Cota became an SME master-level Additive Manufacturing Certificate holder in 2005. She received her degree in architecture from the University of Zagreb, Croatia.