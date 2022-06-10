TCT Hall of Fame | Elaine Hunt | Additive manufacturing pioneer, researcher and industry advocate

At the 2022 TCT Awards, we were delighted to induct induct a true early additive manufacturing pioneer into the TCT Hall of Fame - Elaine Hunt.

As Director of one of the first AM university laboratories, which provided industrial support for the uptake of the technology, Elaine has been a huge advocate for education around AM and a vocal proponent on a national and international level.

At the 2022 TCT Awards ceremony, Rapid News Group CEO Duncan Wood recalled an early AM industry event where Elaine was "standing on a chair at a subcommittee reception organising and telling the assembled audience, almost exclusively men it should be said, in front of her how it was all going to work."

While Elaine couldn't join us in person for this year's TCT Awards ceremony, she did send a video acceptance from her home in South Carolina.

