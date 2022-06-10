TCT Hall of Fame | Phill Dickens | Additive manufacturing researcher, consultant and educator

× Expand Phill Dickens is inducted into the TCT Hall of Fame at the TCT Awards 2022

Our first 2020 inductee to the TCT Hall of Fame is Professor Phill Dickens, a renowned additive manufacturing researcher, consultant and educator.

During this year's TCT Awards ceremony, Rapid News Group CEO Duncan Wood described Phill as a "true expert", a "mentor, inspiration and pathfinder for so many important members of our community" and acknowledged his influence on the "veritable who's who of the UK community."

Phill took to the stage in Birmingham to accept his award, which you can watch below. You can also hear Phill in conversation with fellow TCT Hall of Fame inductee Terry Wohlers on our latest Innovators on Innovators podcast.

