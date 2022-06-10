TCT Hall of Fame | Terry Wohlers | Additive manufacturing consultant, author and speaker

× Expand Terry Wohlers is inducted into the TCT Hall of Fame at the TCT Awards 2022

Our second 2020 inductee to the TCT Hall of Fame is Terry Wohlers. As our own Rapid News Group CEO Duncan Wood said on stage at the 2022 TCT Awards ceremony, Terry is perhaps "one of the most recognisable names in the industry" as the author of an eponymous annual report on the additive manufacturing and 3D printing industry, and renowned consultant and speaker.

Terry joined us at the ceremony in Birmingham to accept his award, which you can watch below. You can also hear Terry in conversation with fellow TCT Hall of Fame inductee Phill Dickens on our latest Innovators on Innovators podcast.

