TCT Hall of Fame | Neil Hopkinson | Inventor of High Speed Sintering

The 2025 TCT Awards ceremony saw High Speed Sintering inventor Neil Hopkinson inducted into the prestigious TCT Hall of Fame.

The Hall of Fame recognises members of the additive manufacturing industry who have dedicated a lifetime to research, development, innovation and promotions of the technologies that have created and perpetuated a multitude of new business avenues globally.

Hopkinson spent 20 years in academia generating Intellectual Property that has since been licensed widely. His High Speed Sintering patents, first filed in 2003, have generated £1Bn+ in revenues to licensees, with thousands of industrial grade machines sold globally.

Leaving academia in 2016, Hopkinson joined Xaar plc as Director of 3D Printing, later forming a Joint Venture with Stratasys called Xaar 3D. In 2021, Xaar 3D was fully acquired by Stratasys, with Neil now serving as Vice President for Additive Manufacturing Technology.

