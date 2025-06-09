TCT Hall of Fame | Sheku Kamara| AM Researcher & Technical Advisor

× Expand TCT Awards

The TCT Awards 2025 saw Sheku Kamara, additive manufacturing researcher and technical adviser inducted into the TCT Hall of Fame.

The Hall of Fame recognises members of the additive manufacturing industry who have dedicated a lifetime to research, development, innovation and promotions of the technologies that have created and perpetuated a multitude of new business avenues globally.

Sheku Kamara is the Dean of Applied Research at the Milwaukee School of Engineering (MSOE) and has been involved in AM since 1996. He oversees the activities of MSOE’s Applied Technology Center (ATC) which is renowned for transferring technology to the marketplace and undertakes more than 200 industry-sponsored research projects every year.

Sheku is a technical advisor to the RAPID + TCT Conference and currently serves as the vice chair of SME’s AM Technical Community Leadership Committee. He is a past chair of the Additive Manufacturing Users Group (AMUG) and was named a DINO (Distinguished Innovator Operator Award) in 2010 for his contributions to laser sintering. In 2013, he managed the development of the Additive Manufacturing Body of Knowledge (AMBOK) and the Additive Manufacturing Certificate program for SME & America Makes.

Sheku holds the RTAM Master Level Certificate on AM from SME and is a 2008 recipient of the prestigious Karl O. Werwath Engineering Research Award from MSOE and in July 2021 Sheku co-authored a book on the Fundamentals of Additive Manufacturing for the Practitioner.

Watch Sheku's acceptance speech in full.