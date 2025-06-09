TCT Hall of Fame | Todd Grimm| AM Consultant, Writer & Speaker

× Expand TCT Awards

The TCT Awards 2025 saw Todd Grimm, distinguished additive manufacturing industry consultant, writer and speaker, welcomed into the TCT Hall of Fame.

The Hall of Fame recognises members of the additive manufacturing industry who have dedicated a lifetime to research, development, innovation and promotions of the technologies that have created and perpetuated a multitude of new business avenues globally.

A 33 year veteran of the additive manufacturing industry, Todd Grimm is well established as a prominent industry advisor who shares his knowledge widely, and truly understands the potential of AM.

Todd is the founder and president of T.A.Grimm & Associates, a technology consultancy who work with companies to help them achieve success in additive manufacturing. Todd is also an accomplished writer and speaker, sharing his extensive knowledge and educating the AM community at trade shows and in AM publications.

Watch Todd's acceptance speech in full.