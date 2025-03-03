Challenges of CO2 laser and scan head subsystem integration

CO2 lasers are widely employed in various applications, including marking & coding, cutting, drilling & perforating and ablation, as well as industries ranging from converting to 3D printing, where high speed and accurate manipulation of the laser beam is crucial.

The laser source is usually selected for its pulse performance, optical output power, and wavelength, while the scan head is selected for its field & spot size, speed, and accuracy specifications. While each component is chosen for its individual performance characteristics, achieving optimal performance from the combined system presents a unique challenge for machine builders and laser integrators.

In this paper, Novanta delves into the intricacies of integrating CO2 lasers and galvo scan heads to achieve complementary performance. It explores the critical factors of selecting the right mechanical, electrical and optical components, along with designing an optical beam path that is easy to align and cost-effective.

Download the whitepaper below to learn more.