Rapidia: Accelerating office-friendly metal 3D printing innovation

The University of British Columbia is at the forefront of manufacturing research and education in Canada. After a decade of experience working with automotive and heavy equipment manufacturers, Dr. Ahmad Mohammadpanah in the Mechanical Engineering department at UBC is identifying new opportunities for metal additive manufacturing.

Equipped with the Rapidia System, his research investigates the intersection between optimisation and standardisation while focusing on key applications that include lightweighting and acoustic emission testing. Simultaneously used for education and research purposes, the Rapidia System has become an advantageous tool to attract talent and forge industrial partnerships.