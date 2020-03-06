3DPRINTUK completes move to new 3D printing HQ

London-based 3D printing service provider 3DPRINTUK has announced the completion of a move to a bigger premises designed to accommodate a growing fleet of powder bed additive manufacturing equipment.

The new 10,000 square foot purpose-built facility based at Leyton Industrial Village in North London, is five times larger than the company's original location and includes a series of EOS polymer SLS systems in addition to two post processing rooms for cleaning and dyeing, and a dedicated break down room that is fully sealed to avoid powder contamination.

Speakng about the move, 3DPRINTUK’s founder and Managing Director, Nick Allen said: “At 3DPRINTUK we are able to work with our customers — and potential new customers — to illustrate when and why the SLS process will work for them. But we are not afraid to tell them when it won’t, either. This is really important to us, and something the industry at large is not very good at confronting. I think this approach has contributed to our growth, which has been organic year on year, and the new premises are testament to that. We are still settling in, but the printers have been working non-stop since we got here and we are looking to further expand our capacity in the near future.”

Case study: Kongsberg Maritime tests SLS to subsea extremes with 3DPRINTUK

Since launching in 2011, 3DPRINTUK's capacity has grown from a single EOS machine to seven EOS Formiga P1 Series systems and an EOS P3 Series. It was also the first company in the UK to install DyeMansion's DM60 system which allows engineers to add solid 'carbon black' colour to parts without affecting part tolerances. To date, the company says it has produced in excess of 1 million 3D printed parts.