BEAMIT to install 15 additional metal 3D printers from SLM Solutions

BEAMIT expands SLM Solutions fleet (Image credit: BEAMIT)

Metal additive manufacturing specialist BEAMIT is set to expand its capabilities with an additional 15 machines from SLM Solutions.

The Italian 3D printing service bureau has signed a letter of intent to purchase the fleet of selective laser melting machines from the German AM leader over the next three years. The deal is said to include various types of SLM machinery including the SLM 280, SLM 500 and SLM 800, and forms part of BEAMIT's expansion plans to double the size of its facility.

“Through the replacement of single laser products with SLM Solutions' multi-laser technology we are able to increase our productivity and provide competitive pricing to our customers, says Mauro Antolotti, Chairman and Founder of BEAMIT. “By partnering with SLM Solutions, we can meet our customer`s requirements to build high quality parts at increased productivity and expand our facilities.”

The news strengthens BEAMIT and SLM Solutions’ ongoing partnership which seeks to advance high-speed, top-quality parameters for the needs of specific customers and industries. Last summer, BEAMIT installed an additional twin-laser SLM 280 machine and a quad-laser SLM 500 system to enhance its production capacity.

Meddah Hadjar, CEO of SLM Solutions, says: “We are very pleased to deepen our cooperation with BEAMIT and to be a long-term partner in its additive growth. It shows the trust and the confidence in our machines and in our multi-laser technology. We are looking forward to a successful future and collaboration not only on these products but also for future NextGen products and technology developments.”