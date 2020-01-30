Xometry Europe launches instant quote 3D printing service

× Expand Xometry Header Image (PRNewsfoto/Xometry)

Manufacturing service provider Xometry has announced the launch of its instant quote 3D printing service in Europe.

From today, Xoemtry Europe customers will now be able to receive instant quotes and real-time feedback from engineers on the manufacturability of designs for selective laser sintering (SLS) and HP’s Multi Jet Fusion technology in up to six different materials. Using Xometry's Instant Quoting Engine, users can upload their 3D models, instantly calculate prices and place an order.

Xometry says it will be expanding its additive manufacturing process and material offerings throughout the year to complement its current CNC machining, sheet metal fabrication, and post-processing services. The company’s current operations in the U.S. also offer fused deposition modelling (FDM), stereolithography (SLA), PolyJet and the most recent addition, Carbon’s Digital Light Synthesis technology.

Dmitry Kafidov, Managing Director of Xometry Europe, said: “We’re thrilled to offer our customers the ability to instantly price custom 3D printed parts. They will now receive prices and lead times for their 3D printing orders within seconds, and be able to order their parts in a few clicks.”

The news builds on Xometry’s expansion plans which last year saw the acquisition of Munich-based on-demand manufacturer Shift following significant venture capital funding. To date, the company has raised 118 million USD from major investors such as BMW i Ventures, Robert Bosch Venture Capital, Dell Technologies Capital, and GE Ventures.