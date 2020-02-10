3D Systems launches SOLIDWORKS add-on to optimise design for additive manufacturing

× Expand 3D Systems 3DXpert for SOLIDWORKS automatic support generation Automatic support generation in 3DXpert for SOLIDWORKS 15.

Today at 3DEXPERIENCE World in Nashville, additive manufacturing (AM) leader 3D Systems has unveiled 3DXpert for SOLIDWORKS 15, its latest software solution designed to empower SOLIDWORKS users to optimise their designs for 3D printing.

An add-on for SOLIDWORKS 3D CAD design software, 3D Systems says this latest offering addresses challenges around current design tools which have been built for traditional manufacturing techniques and equips designers with all they need to prepare and optimise their designs for AM processes.

"Software is the foundation of transformative digital manufacturing solutions," said Radhika Krishnan, Executive Vice President, Software, Healthcare, and Digitization at 3D Systems. "Looking at our expertise and combining that with our end-to-end software portfolio solutions and the specific needs of SOLIDWORKS designers, we realised that we could help SOLIDWORKS users streamline their digital manufacturing workflows and gain competitive advantage in several ways such as adding design for additive manufacturing capabilities to their toolset with 3DXpert for SOLIDWORKS 15."

Key benefits are said to include shorter design cycles with enhanced bi-directional data exchange from and to SOLIDWORKS to preserve data integrity, enhanced lattice development including the ability to create bespoke structures or choose from a library of predefined lattices, and automation and simulation features such as support generation and immediate feedback on design decisions.

Krishnan continued: “In addition, SOLIDWORKS users can accelerate their product design cycle and reduce the time – from hours to minutes - required to build CAD models of real-world objects using advanced scan-to SOLIDWORKS capabilities that are included in our Geomagic for SOLIDWORKS solution. Users can also use GibbsCAM, our complementary CAM solution to complete their subtractive design and manufacturing workflow."

3DXpert for SOLIDWORKS 15 is expected for general release next month.