Altair promises more power and accessibility for simulation-driven design in latest Inspire

× Expand In the latest Inspire iteration, complex solid parts can be analysed without removing any of the geometrical features.

Altair has released the latest version of its Inspire software, promising more power and accessibility in simulation-driven design.

Altair’s generative design and simulation platform aims to accelerate the creation and optimisation of innovative, structurally efficient parts and assemblies, and this latest iteration is said to reduce time-to-market and development costs while further optimising product performance.

“It’s no longer a question of who is responsible for simulation, but when and where it features in the process,” said James Dagg, Altair Chief Technology Officer – design and simulation solutions. “Instead of employing it purely for validation at the end of the cycle, Inspire enables users to test more alternatives at the earliest opportunity, make better design decisions, and avoid implementing costly modifications at a later stage. The integration of SimSolid further strengthens these capabilities, making it even easier to access remarkable speed, accuracy and flexibility.”

New features include integration with Altair SimSolid for fast, accurate structural analysis of complex assemblies, as independently validated by NAFEMS. The addition of SimSolid means design changes and interactive modifications such as geometry edits, dimensional changes and part replacements can now be re-analysed ‘on the fly’. SimSolid also joins Altair OptiStruct for structural efficiency and topology optimisation for the generative design of practical, viable and manufacturable geometry, and Altair MotionSolve which enables multi-body systems analysis for dynamic motion simulation.

“While offering the potential to significantly expand the usage of analysis to design engineers, the use of Inspire with SimSolid also has high value to simulation and CAE specialists who do not typically use 3D CAD tools,” said Don Tolle, practice director for simulation-driven systems design at CIMdata. “We believe that the Inspire environment augmented with the SimSolid technology has the potential to be a major positive factor in achieving the PLM industry’s quest for democratization of simulation and the long promised business benefits of simulation-driven design.”

Additional Inspire features and tools, particularly beneficial to the 3D printing space, include topology optimisation for the creation of manufacturable solutions using advanced manufacturing constraints, and design for additive manufacturing tools to employ overhang shape controls and identify potential deformation, delamination and excessive heating issues before printing. A full list of new features can be found here.