AMFG announces new build preparation tools for Additive Manufacturing Execution System

× Expand AMFG Build prep

AMFG has announced the introduction of new build preparation tools to its Additive Manufacturing Execution System (MES).

These build preparation capabilities will enable users to optimise print builds in a workspace that is linked to the rest of the workflow. The company believes this will help manufacturers to quicken the build preparation process and go some way to facilitating the application of additive manufacturing for serial production.

When using AMFG’s build preparation tools, designers will be able to visualise and orient parts on a build, while setting optimal build parameters to ensure better repeatability of component being 3D printed. Users can also schedule approved builds for production and assess their quality against the required standards through AMFG’s quality assurance management tools, thanks to integration with the MES platform. Changes to build parameters are monitored and tracked by the software, with authorised users automatically notified as and when these settings are adjusted.

“Repeatability and traceability are critical requirements for any manufacturer looking to leverage AM for end use parts,” commented Keyvan Karimi, CEO of AMFG. “An integrated sequence of production steps is required to achieve this – and build preparation is an integral part of this process.

“Instead of viewing build preparation as an isolated step, we’ve integrated it into our MES software so that our customers can manage more of their production processes seamlessly and ensure greater repeatability using our software. There is also an additional level of traceability, as all of the data collected throughout the lifecycle of a part if tracked by the system and be accessed when necessary.”