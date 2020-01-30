ANSYS 2020 R1 boosts additive manufacturing capabilities

× Expand Hand-out ANSYS, Inc. ANSYS GRANTA-MI-Pro The new ANSYS GRANTA MI Pro fast-start data management solution enables access to managed materials data from within ANSYS Mechanical.

ANSYS has released the latest version of its engineering simulation software this week, including updates to its additive manufacturing (AM) toolset.

In ANSYS 2020 R1, the company says it is helping companies to accelerate digital transformation throughout the product lifecycle from development to complex simulation with updates to ANSYS Minerva, Mechanical, GRANTA and Cloud products, amongst others.

Speaking about the upgrades, ANSYS VP and General Manager, Eric Bantegnie, said ANSYS 2020 R1 delivers “numerous state-of-the-art upgrades” which aim to “inspire innovation, slash development costs and speed products to market.”

Minerva, ANSYS’ simulation process and data management software, is now said to deliver advanced technologies that will significantly improve workflows. One user described the software as a crucial component of their AM workflow.

"Navigating digital transformation is about adapting to a constantly evolving environment and using existing tools and data in new ways. With use of simulation expected to expand in the coming years, Minerva is important to Eaton and plays a key part in our larger, enterprise-wide digital prototyping and additive manufacturing initiatives," said Todd Earls, VP of Information Technology at Eaton. "Additionally, traceability and management are essential for efficiency and there are many steps necessary to design and manufacture parts using AM or other processes. ANSYS Minerva will help make our user experience more streamlined than it is today."

Fellow AM users will now also benefit from ANSYS Additive Prep to write build files for multiple AM machine types, including EOS and SLM. First introduced last year to provide users with the tools to quickly orient parts, visualise heat maps and generate support geometries, this latest iteration is said to significantly streamline the development of AM parts by eliminating the use of third-party software.

Further updates can be found in ANSYS' materials suite with ANSYS GRANTA MI, focusing on optimising user experience for enterprise-wide implementations. The suite also introduces ANSYS GRANTA MI Pro, a new fast-start data management solution for design and simulation which broadens access to material intelligence.

Finally, enhancements to ANSYS Discovery Live will allow users to explore designs much faster, and receive upfront design insights with the addition of manufacturing constraints and multi-analysis optimisation for generative design.

A full list of updates can be found here.