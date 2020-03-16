Dassault Systèmes appoints Chief Sustainability Officer

× Expand Alice Steenland has been named Chief Sustainability Officer, Dassault Systèmes.

3D software company Dassault Systèmes has today announced the appointment of Alice Steenland as Chief Sustainability Officer to lead the company's social and environmental sustainability efforts.

The newly created role has been designed to further embed sustainability into Dassault Systèmes' 3DEXPERIENCE platform and applications to deliver better outcomes, and builds on intentions laid out by the company last month to galvanise a new generation of leadership.

In a press release announcing the appointment, the company said it believes synchronicity between "product, nature and life" lies at the heart of the industry of the 21st century and will be a key driver of innovation and sustainable enterprise.

Florence Verzelen, Executive Vice President, Industry, Marketing, Global Affairs, Workforce of the Future, Dassault Systèmes, said: "We want to help businesses and people live in this new world by offering customers what they value most - a sustainable outcome. Alice's vast experience will help provide the vision, know-how and leadership to further this commitment."

Streenland brings over two decades of experience in full-time and advisory positions from multi-nationals to start-ups and academia. Most recently, Streenland was the founding Chief Corporate Responsibility Officer at AXA Group, where she helped the company rise to a leading position in global sustainability rankings. Streenland currently serves as a board member of ShareAction, is a lecturer at Ecole Polytechnique in France and an advisory committee member at the Yale School of Management, the impact fund Giant Ventures, and French sustainability think tank IDDRI.

“I am delighted to join Dassault Systèmes at this point in history. Right now there is an urgent need to dramatically transform the way the world produces and consumes goods into a more sustainable model,” Steenland said. “Dassault Systèmes’ technologies are already at the centre of this transformation, with more than 270,000 customers in 140 countries. As the company focuses on almost all sectors of the economy - the life sciences and healthcare, cities and infrastructure, and manufacturing sectors - the potential for impact is incredible.”

The focus on sustainability mirrors the recent actions of other organisations within the industry including additive manufacturing leader EOS, which recently told TCT about the importance they're placing on sustainable initiatives, and green trade group Additive Manufacturer Green Trade Association (AMGTA), which just appointed its first Executive Director.