Dassault Systèmes appoints COO and announces virtual twin experience for healthcare

Dassault Systèmes has announced the appointment of its first Chief Operating Officer in a bid to galvanise a new generation of leadership.

The French software company has enlisted its current Chief Financial Officer Pascal Daloz to take on the additional role as part of a new organisational structure, which aims to support the company’s ambitions in the life sciences, healthcare, manufacturing, and infrastructure and cities sectors.

Bernard Charlès, Vice Chairman and CEO at Dassault Systèmes, said the move reflects the company’s plans to prepare for the future “while maintaining continuality in its leadership and direction.” Charlès added he believes Daloz, who joined the company back in 2001, is the right person to help implement the company’s vision of “transforming industries, markets and customer experiences” with its 3DEXPERIENCE platform. Daloz will also be responsible for decision-making at operational level for all strategic functions including 3DEXPERIENCE and 11 brands, along with industry focus, global presence, HR and administration.

Further to the leadership change, Dassault Systèmes has also revealed plans for a new virtual twin experience for the human body which it believes will transform healthcare. The new virtual twin experience with the 3DEXPERIENCE platform will integrate modelling, situation, information intelligence and collaboration to visualise, research and test patient treatment in a safe and effective environment. The focus on healthcare builds on the company's acquisition of Medidata last year which has solidified the life sciences sector as its second biggest core industry.

Charlès commented: “Today, we’re capable of applying the knowledge and know-how we acquired in the non-organic world to the living world, extending our focus from things to life. The virtual twin experience of the human body will enable us to invent new ways of representing life by understanding and representing the invisible, and make a lasting contribution for the benefit of all.”

The announcements were made as the company published its fourth quarter financial results in which it reported revenue was up 13% to 4.06 billion Euro, with double-digit growth in Northern and Southern Europe.