Dyndrite appoints Blue Origin additive manufacturing lead Steve Walton

Steve Walton Dyndrite Steve Walton, Dyndrite's new Head of Product Development.

Additive manufacturing software developer Dyndrite has announced the hiring of former Blue Origin additive manufacturing director Steve Walton, as Head of Product Development.

The Seattle-based company, which has created a 3D geometry kernel designed for next generation additive hardware and software, cited Walton’s 10+ years of experience in innovation, testing and production of rocket systems at the aerospace and sub-orbital spaceflight services company, as key to the appointment.

Said Harshil Goel, CEO and Founder, Dyndrite. "I'm excited to change this industry with Steve. His superpower is being able to talk to anyone, assess their needs, and create a framework to help them. He can empathise with anyone on the organisational chart, whether you are a technician, engineer, manager, director, or board member, he cares about what issues you face on a daily basis. He's uniquely equipped given his years spent procuring software, hardware, and materials as an additive customer in aerospace. He knows what it takes to get to production-grade additive in one of the most demanding industries on the planet."

Walton began his career at Blue Origin as a development engineer on the H202/RP-1 Suborbital Booster, applying his combustion and materials specialisation to address performance and manufacturing challenges. After many years working as a Product Group Lead on systems designs for the Manned Suborbital Capsule, Manned Orbital Vehicle, and the Orbital Booster, in 2016, Walton was appointed Lead of In-Space Propulsion and built teams for the development of the smaller rocket systems for Blue Origin's mission.

Most recently, Steve spearheaded Blue Origin’s AM organisation and in the last three years has grown the group into an industry leading development and production outfit with several functional teams and manufacturing technologies.

Walton commented: "Throughout my career I have built teams that are empowered to improve rapidly by challenging assumptions, innovating operations, and communicating lessons through open dialog.

"At Dyndrite I am excited to be able to develop that same environment as we build the world's most powerful 3D geometry kernel to solve the challenges the AM industry is facing."

Walton will be hosting online sessions during the upcoming Dyndrite Developer Council 2020 on April 21-22, 2020.