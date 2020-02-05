Zortrax launches latest Z-SUITE 3D printer software in beta

× Expand Zortrax launches beta for Z-SUITE software.

3D printer manufacturer Zortrax has launched the latest version of its Z-SUITE software and is inviting users to test the latest features in beta.

Z-SUITE BETA will allow printer owners to trial a range of updates to the print management and slicing software including improvements to printing with Z-ULTRAT Plus, Z-PLA and Z-PETG filaments in double-extrusion mode on the dual extrusion M300 Dual and Inventure 3D printers. Additional new features for both machines include hybrid supports whereby a portion of the support structure adjacent to the model is printed with soluble support filament, while the primary build material is used for the remainder.

Automatic support generation algorithms have also been optimised to enable higher quality print outcomes. For the Zortrax Inkspire 3D printer, it is now possible to edit and generate separate supports for every model placed on the working platform.

Rafał Tomasiak, Zortrax CEO said: “We are launching Z-SUITE BETA to fulfil the expectations of Zortrax printers’ users. We want to customise new software features to meet the real needs of the community of users of our devices and engage them in the company’s development and enhance the process of implementing changes in our software.”

Users can apply to become BETA testers via the Zortrax website where the latest version of Z-SUITE can be downloaded. When bugs or errors are found, testers are invited to use the “report a bug” option. Users will be redirected to the forum dedicated to the specific software version to address any issues or file a report.