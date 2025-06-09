Q&A: Kallisio CEO Rajan Patel discusses the use of 3D printing for patient-specific immobilisation devices

Expand Kallisio

In its bid to safeguard patients against the harmful effects of radiation therapy, Kallisio has turned to 3D printing.

The company is aiming to revolutionise head & neck cancer care with 3D printed patient-specific immobilisation devices that are said to provide unparalleled protection to Organs at Risk (OARs) while allowing radiation oncologists to deliver the highest effective dose of radiation treatment.

Its patient-specific medtech solutions are designed to help oncologists reduce treatment-related toxicity and protect healthy tissue in cancer care, while enhancing therapy precision and patient outcomes.

The company has received FDA approval for its 3D printed stentra oral stent and, earlier this year, put forward CEO Rajan Patel [RP] to answer a few of TCT Magazine's questions.

TCT: Kallisio has developed an oral stent product to support radiation therapy procedures. What challenges is this stent addressing?

RP: Cancer has become a chronic condition, and treatment is no longer just about short term survival. In 2022, there were 18.1 million cancer survivors in the U.S. alone, out of which we estimate 4.1 million are continuing to suffer from long term oral mucositis – a painful and costly cancer treatment induced complication.

To help address this growing problem, Kallisio’s 100% patient customised 3D printed stentra solution addresses the following key challenges in the radiation therapy:

Treatment Delivery Precision

Kallisio’s patient-specific stentra solution helps maintain precise positioning and effective immobilisation throughout treatment sessions. By being able to achieve sub-millimeter dose delivery precision, stentra provides for higher therapy effectiveness as well as reduced exposure to healthy tissues.

Treatment-Related Toxicity Protection

During treatment, oral mucositis affects up to 90% of Head and Neck Cancer (HNC) patients causing ulcerations in the mouth. Not only can oral mucositis be costly to address, but more importantly, delay critical therapy, even leading to patients not completing treatment.

Research shows that the use of custom oral stents, such as Kallisio’s stentra, leads to a 24.6% reduction in random errors during treatment planning. a 41.6% irradiation dose reduction to healthy tissues, and a 77.6% reduction in severe oral mucositis.

TCT: And why is 3D printing considered to be the most suitable method of manufacture for the product?

RP: Cancer treatments such as radiation therapy require responsive and adaptive solutions to ensure patients receive timely and personalised care. Kallisio’s digital workflow leverages patient data to design and produce a patient-specific device ready for clinical use in 72hrs.. This swift turnaround not only enhances adaptability but also allows for seamless integration into treatment protocols, aligning with the demand for timely and personalised care.

Furthermore, the deployment of point-of-care 3D printing empowers cancer centers to manufacture these advanced stents onsite, decentralising production and expanding access to cutting-edge solutions. This approach bridges geographic disparities, ensuring equitable access to personalized treatments, and setting new standards for efficiency and accessibility in oncology care.

TCT: As you move forward with the product, what are the next steps in terms of development, commercialisation and/or scalability?

RP: Kallisio’s stentra solution is FDA approved and commercialisation-ready. Stentra is being evaluated by top cancer centres across the U.S. and Kallisio is scaling through strategic partnerships such as our collaboration with RICOH 3D for Healthcare. Kallisio’s platform pipeline will help oncologists prevent, protect, and treat oral mucositis across multiple treatment modalities, expanding the opportunity to address over one million annual cancer cases nationwide. We are building a comprehensive platform to protect cancer patients at every stage of their treatment journey.

TCT: What impact do you think the 3D printed oral stent product can have?

RP: With oncology shifting towards personalised medicine, 3D printed stentra is leading the way by offering a validated, scalable solution that empowers oncologists to treat cancer more effectively while reducing patient suffering. Science shows precision optimises protection. Through data-driven personalisation, innovative design automation and advanced 3D printing techniques, Kallisio is bridging the gap between effective therapy and patient protection.

By meeting the unique anatomical and treatment needs of each patient, our medtech solutions improve therapy precision while safeguarding healthy tissues–thereby reducing debilitating side effects, delivering better therapeutic outcomes, and enhancing patient quality of life throughout their cancer care journey.