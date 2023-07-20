A complete timeline of the Stratasys + Nano Dimension + Desktop Metal + 3D Systems story (so far)

× Expand TCT Magazine

2023

July 19 - Stratasys board rejects $25 per share Nano Dimension offer & claims Nano CEO is “not qualified” to manage the company

July 18 - Nano Dimension increases Stratasys offer to $25 per share and says 3D Systems proposal is “misleading”

July 17 - 3D Systems expects Stratasys merger agreement to be signed and Desktop Metal merger to be terminated this week

July 17 - Stratasys to enter discussions with 3D Systems despite Desktop Metal merger agreement

Stratasys says that the revised offer from 3D Systems, plus the company offer to pay termination fees to Desktop Metal, would "reasonably be expected" to result in a "superior proposal" to the merger with Desktop Metal

July 13 - 3D Systems submits third Stratasys takeover offer, worth $2 billion

July 12 - U.S. District Court dismisses Nano Dimension lawsuit against Murchinson and other shareholders; Nano responds

July 12 - Stratasys files proxy statement for 2023 AGM and mails letter to shareholders regarding Nano Dimension offer

July 10 - Nano Dimension submits new Stratasys offer of $24 per share in cash & says it would support a combination between Stratasys and 3D Systems as a ‘strategic alternative’ following the successful completion of the tender offer.; Stratasys to review the offer and advise shareholders within 10 working days

July 5 - Stratasys shareholders to vote on Nano Dimension’s proposed Board of Directors at 2023 AGM

June 30 - 3D Systems reaffirms commitment to combination with Stratasys

June 30 - Stratasys rejects latest 3D Systems acquisition proposal; again urgers shareholders not to tender shares to Nano Dimension

June 30 - Stratasys shareholder Donerail Group LP expresses concern over Desktop Metal merger in open letter

June 27 - Stratasys to advise shareholders on latest Nano Dimension offer within 10 working days

June 27 - Nano Dimension increases special tender offer price for Stratasys shareholders and extends offer period

June 27 - 3D Systems submits improved Stratasys takeover bid; Stratasys board to review

June 21 - Nano Dimension responds to Stratasys

June 21 - Stratasys re-addresses Nano Dimension tender offer

June 20 - Stratasys responds to 3D Systems takeover bid (& 3D Systems respond back)

June 20 - 3D Systems issues update to shareholders on its proposal to acquire Stratasys

June 14 - Nano Dimension reaffirms all-cash tender offer for Stratasys; describes Desktop Metal merger as ‘value destroying’

June 2 - TCT Interview – Stratasys CEO Yoav Zeif details the strategy behind Desktop Metal merger

June 2 - 3D Systems offer for Stratasys made public

× Expand TCT Magazine

May 30 - 3D Systems makes Stratasys takeover attempt

May 30 - Desktop Metal adopts shareholder rights plan to ‘maximise value’ in deal with Stratasys

May 30 - Stratasys board unanimously rejects partial tender offer from Nano Dimension

May 25 - 7 things we learned from Stratasys & Desktop Metal’s Joint Transaction Investors Call

May 25 - Stratasys & Desktop Metal: What we know so far

May 25 - Nano Dimension commences special tender offer for Stratasys

May 25 - Stratasys and Desktop Metal to merge in deal worth $1.8 billion

Stratasys and Desktop Metal announce they have entered into a definitive agreement for the two companies to combine in an all-stock transaction valued at around 1.8 billion USD

Stratasys and Desktop Metal expect the combined company to generate 1.1 billion in 2025 revenue, with ‘significant upside potential’ in a total addressable market of more than 100 billion by 2032

The transaction, which the companies expect to close in the fourth quarter of 2023, will see existing Stratasys shareholders own approximately 59% of the combined company, and legacy Desktop Metal stockholders own approximately 41% of the company, in each case, on a fully diluted bases as stated in the press release

April 19 - Stratasys comments on “illegitimacy and unclear legality” of acquisition attempt from Nano Dimension; Nano responds

April 13 - Stratasys rejects third bid of $1.22 billion from Nano Dimension

April 5 - Stratasys completes Covestro Additive Manufacturing acquisition

April 5 - Nano Dimension announces special tender offer in attempted takeover of Stratasys

April 3 - Nano Dimension revises proposal to acquire Stratasys to $20.05 per share in cash

April 3 - Stratasys rejects improved Nano Dimension takeover bid worth $1.2 billion

March 30 - Nano Dimension increases Stratasys takeover offer to $19.55 per share

March 22 - Nano Dimension calls out “falsehoods, misinformation” from Murchinson

March 22 - Stratasys rejects $1.1 billion takeover bid from Nano Dimension

March 21 - Nano Dimension say its shareholders overwhelmingly did not support Murchinson’s proposals in ‘invalid meeting’ and says: Murchinson deceives, but the numbers don’t lie’

March 20 - Murchinson declares victory in battle for Nano Dimension

March 10 - Nano Dimension offers $1.1 billion to acquire Stratasys

By this point, Nano Dimension owns approximately 14.5% of Stratasys’ outstanding shares, (13.7% on a fully diluted basis), and has been the largest shareholder since July 2022. The formal offer that has been made would acquire the remaining shares for a total consideration of approximately 1.1 billion USD in cash

Nano Dimension says the proposal delivers immediate and certain value to Stratasys’ shareholders and will ‘vastly’ strengthen the company’s ability to capitalise on opportunities in the current environment

March 7 - Nano Dimension reiterates that shareholder meeting held by Murchinson is “illegal and invalid”

March 6 - Murchinson issues presentation detailing ‘urgent need for change’ at Nano Dimension

February 17 - Nano Dimension hires Lazard Ltd to advise on potential mergers and acquisitions

February 13 - Murchinson announces special general meeting of Nano Dimension shareholders

February 3 - TCT Explainer: The power struggle at Nano Dimension

February 2 - Desktop Metal to lay off a further 15% of workforce as $50m cost reduction plan commences

Desktop Metal launches another plan in a bid to reduce costs and turn a profit.

February 2 - Nano Dimension shareholder Murchinson issues letter to fellow shareholders regarding “urgent need” for boardroom change at Nano

January 31 - Nano Dimension issues letter to shareholders, calls Murchinson “Shady”

January 30 - Nano Dimension adopts shareholder rights plan to prevent takeover bid

× Expand TCT Magazine

2022

December 14 - Nano Dimension comments on “recent shareholder activity” and launch of “shocking smear campaign” from small entity within shareholders

An early sign of instability at the top of Nano Dimension as the company suggested those interested in acquiring Nano want to 'dismantle it.'

August 9 - TCT Explainer: Why Stratasys is acquiring Covestro’s additive manufacturing business

August 8 - Stratasys set to acquire Covestro’s 3D printing materials business

August 1 - TCT Additive Insight Podcast #95 – Nano Dimension acquires stake in Stratasys

July 25 - TCT Explainer: Why Nano Dimension has invested in Stratasys

July 25 - Stratasys deploys shareholder rights plan in bid to deter hostile takeover

July 18 - Nano Dimension acquires 12% stake in Stratasys

Nano Dimension makes a surprise move in acquiring 12% of the outstanding shares in Stratasys, but would later play down the idea it would seek to acquire the company outright.

June 13 - Desktop Metal to lay off 12% of staff and consolidate facilities footprint

March 11 - TCT Interview: Stratasys CEO Yoav Zeif: ‘You wake up & you can transform the way we are making things. I’m grateful for that opportunity.’

× Expand Stratasys DM - 1

2021

August 12 - Desktop Metal to acquire ExOne in $575 million deal

In one of the biggest developments of the year, Desktop Metal integrates its biggest binder jet competitor.

July 30 - TCT Additive Insight #66 – Desktop Metal acquires Aerosint; Fast Radius goes public + developments at SPEE3D

March 26 - TCT Additive Insight #58 - Stratasys enters powder bed fusion market

March 24 - Stratasys enters powder bed fusion market

Stratasys continues its bid to build out the most comprehensive polymer 3D printing portfolio in the industry by releasing a technology based on High Speed Sintering.

March 15 - Desktop Metal launches Desktop Health business line with Michael Mazen Jafar at the helm

February 26 - TCT Additive Insight #55 – Stratasys acquires RPS + office friendly metal 3D printing developments

January 22 - TCT Additive Insight #52 – Desktop Metal buys EnvisionTEC + more 3D printing acquisitions

January 15 - Desktop Metal acquires EnvisionTEC in $300 million deal

Desktop Metal broadens its horizons by entering the polymer 3D printing space.

2020

December 10 - Desktop Metal now publicly listed on New York Stock Exchange as Trine acquisition approved

December 9 - Stratasys to acquire 3D printing start-up Origin in $100 million deal

August 25 - Desktop Metal to go public at value of $2.5 billion in deal with Trine Acquisition Corp

Desktop Metal kickstarts a trend of additive manufacturing companies going public via Special Purpose Acquisition Corporations.

2019

December 17 - Yoav Zeif appointed as CEO of Stratasys

December 5 - Yoav Stern appointed as President and CEO of Nano Dimension

2018

March 19 - Desktop Metal receives $65 million in funding round led by Ford Motor Company

2017

April 25 - TCT goes behind the scenes at Desktop Metal HQ

As Desktop Metal came out of stealth and announced its Studio and Production metal 3D printing systems, CEO Ric Fulop and his team invited TCT to tour the company's headquarters.

2016

July 6 - GE Ventures and Saudi Aramco invest in 3D printing startup Desktop Metal

Without so much as a prototype in sight, Desktop Metal raised a total $52M in investment from Kleiner Perkins, New Enterprise Associates, Lux Capital, and Stratasys, whose founder Scott Crump would also serve as a board observer for the company.