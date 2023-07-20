A complete timeline of the Stratasys + Nano Dimension + Desktop Metal + 3D Systems story (so far)

A timeline of all events relevant to the ongoing story, dating back to when TCT went behind the scenes at Desktop Metal in 2017, three years before the company went public. This timeline will be updated whenever a new development in the ongoing story is announced.

2023

July 19Stratasys board rejects $25 per share Nano Dimension offer & claims Nano CEO is “not qualified” to manage the company

July 18Nano Dimension increases Stratasys offer to $25 per share and says 3D Systems proposal is “misleading”

July 173D Systems expects Stratasys merger agreement to be signed and Desktop Metal merger to be terminated this week

July 17Stratasys to enter discussions with 3D Systems despite Desktop Metal merger agreement

  Stratasys says that the revised offer from 3D Systems, plus the company offer to pay termination fees to Desktop Metal, would "reasonably be expected" to result in a "superior proposal" to the merger with Desktop Metal

July 133D Systems submits third Stratasys takeover offer, worth $2 billion

July 12U.S. District Court dismisses Nano Dimension lawsuit against Murchinson and other shareholders; Nano responds

July 12Stratasys files proxy statement for 2023 AGM and mails letter to shareholders regarding Nano Dimension offer

July 10Nano Dimension submits new Stratasys offer of $24 per share in cash & says it would support a combination between Stratasys and 3D Systems as a ‘strategic alternative’ following the successful completion of the tender offer.; Stratasys to review the offer and advise shareholders within 10 working days

July 5Stratasys shareholders to vote on Nano Dimension’s proposed Board of Directors at 2023 AGM

June 303D Systems reaffirms commitment to combination with Stratasys

June 30Stratasys rejects latest 3D Systems acquisition proposal; again urgers shareholders not to tender shares to Nano Dimension

June 30Stratasys shareholder Donerail Group LP expresses concern over Desktop Metal merger in open letter

June 27Stratasys to advise shareholders on latest Nano Dimension offer within 10 working days

June 27Nano Dimension increases special tender offer price for Stratasys shareholders and extends offer period

June 273D Systems submits improved Stratasys takeover bid; Stratasys board to review

June 21Nano Dimension responds to Stratasys

June 21Stratasys re-addresses Nano Dimension tender offer

June 20Stratasys responds to 3D Systems takeover bid (& 3D Systems respond back)

June 203D Systems issues update to shareholders on its proposal to acquire Stratasys

June 14Nano Dimension reaffirms all-cash tender offer for Stratasys; describes Desktop Metal merger as ‘value destroying’

June 2TCT Interview – Stratasys CEO Yoav Zeif details the strategy behind Desktop Metal merger

June 23D Systems offer for Stratasys made public

May 303D Systems makes Stratasys takeover attempt

May 30Desktop Metal adopts shareholder rights plan to ‘maximise value’ in deal with Stratasys

May 30Stratasys board unanimously rejects partial tender offer from Nano Dimension

May 257 things we learned from Stratasys & Desktop Metal’s Joint Transaction Investors Call

May 25Stratasys & Desktop Metal: What we know so far

May 25Nano Dimension commences special tender offer for Stratasys

May 25Stratasys and Desktop Metal to merge in deal worth $1.8 billion

  Stratasys and Desktop Metal announce they have entered into a definitive agreement for the two companies to combine in an all-stock transaction valued at around 1.8 billion USD
  Stratasys and Desktop Metal expect the combined company to generate 1.1 billion in 2025 revenue, with 'significant upside potential' in a total addressable market of more than 100 billion by 2032
  The transaction, which the companies expect to close in the fourth quarter of 2023, will see existing Stratasys shareholders own approximately 59% of the combined company, and legacy Desktop Metal stockholders own approximately 41% of the company, in each case, on a fully diluted bases as stated in the press release

April 19Stratasys comments on “illegitimacy and unclear legality” of acquisition attempt from Nano Dimension; Nano responds

April 13Stratasys rejects third bid of $1.22 billion from Nano Dimension

April 5Stratasys completes Covestro Additive Manufacturing acquisition

April 5Nano Dimension announces special tender offer in attempted takeover of Stratasys

April 3Nano Dimension revises proposal to acquire Stratasys to $20.05 per share in cash

April 3Stratasys rejects improved Nano Dimension takeover bid worth $1.2 billion

March 30Nano Dimension increases Stratasys takeover offer to $19.55 per share

March 22 - Nano Dimension calls out “falsehoods, misinformation” from Murchinson

March 22 Stratasys rejects $1.1 billion takeover bid from Nano Dimension

March 21Nano Dimension say its shareholders overwhelmingly did not support Murchinson’s proposals in ‘invalid meeting’ and says: Murchinson deceives, but the numbers don’t lie’

March 20Murchinson declares victory in battle for Nano Dimension

March 10Nano Dimension offers $1.1 billion to acquire Stratasys

  By this point, Nano Dimension owns approximately 14.5% of Stratasys' outstanding shares, (13.7% on a fully diluted basis), and has been the largest shareholder since July 2022. The formal offer that has been made would acquire the remaining shares for a total consideration of approximately 1.1 billion USD in cash
  Nano Dimension says the proposal delivers immediate and certain value to Stratasys' shareholders and will 'vastly' strengthen the company's ability to capitalise on opportunities in the current environment

March 7Nano Dimension reiterates that shareholder meeting held by Murchinson is “illegal and invalid”

March 6Murchinson issues presentation detailing ‘urgent need for change’ at Nano Dimension

February 17Nano Dimension hires Lazard Ltd to advise on potential mergers and acquisitions

February 13Murchinson announces special general meeting of Nano Dimension shareholders

February 3TCT Explainer: The power struggle at Nano Dimension

February 2Desktop Metal to lay off a further 15% of workforce as $50m cost reduction plan commences

  Desktop Metal launches another plan in a bid to reduce costs and turn a profit. 

February 2Nano Dimension shareholder Murchinson issues letter to fellow shareholders regarding “urgent need” for boardroom change at Nano

January 31Nano Dimension issues letter to shareholders, calls Murchinson “Shady”

January 30Nano Dimension adopts shareholder rights plan to prevent takeover bid

2022

December 14Nano Dimension comments on “recent shareholder activity” and launch of “shocking smear campaign” from small entity within shareholders

  An early sign of instability at the top of Nano Dimension as the company suggested those interested in acquiring Nano want to 'dismantle it.' 

August 9TCT Explainer: Why Stratasys is acquiring Covestro’s additive manufacturing business

August 8Stratasys set to acquire Covestro’s 3D printing materials business

August 1TCT Additive Insight Podcast #95 – Nano Dimension acquires stake in Stratasys

July 25TCT Explainer: Why Nano Dimension has invested in Stratasys

July 25Stratasys deploys shareholder rights plan in bid to deter hostile takeover

July 18Nano Dimension acquires 12% stake in Stratasys

  Nano Dimension makes a surprise move in acquiring 12% of the outstanding shares in Stratasys, but would later play down the idea it would seek to acquire the company outright. 

June 13Desktop Metal to lay off 12% of staff and consolidate facilities footprint

March 11TCT Interview: Stratasys CEO Yoav Zeif: ‘You wake up & you can transform the way we are making things. I’m grateful for that opportunity.’

2021

August 12Desktop Metal to acquire ExOne in $575 million deal

  In one of the biggest developments of the year, Desktop Metal integrates its biggest binder jet competitor. 

July 30TCT Additive Insight #66 – Desktop Metal acquires Aerosint; Fast Radius goes public + developments at SPEE3D

March 26TCT Additive Insight #58 - Stratasys enters powder bed fusion market

March 24Stratasys enters powder bed fusion market

  Stratasys continues its bid to build out the most comprehensive polymer 3D printing portfolio in the industry by releasing a technology based on High Speed Sintering. 

March 15Desktop Metal launches Desktop Health business line with Michael Mazen Jafar at the helm

February 26TCT Additive Insight #55 – Stratasys acquires RPS + office friendly metal 3D printing developments

January 22TCT Additive Insight #52 – Desktop Metal buys EnvisionTEC + more 3D printing acquisitions

January 15Desktop Metal acquires EnvisionTEC in $300 million deal

  Desktop Metal broadens its horizons by entering the polymer 3D printing space. 

2020

December 10Desktop Metal now publicly listed on New York Stock Exchange as Trine acquisition approved

December 9 Stratasys to acquire 3D printing start-up Origin in $100 million deal

August 25Desktop Metal to go public at value of $2.5 billion in deal with Trine Acquisition Corp

  Desktop Metal kickstarts a trend of additive manufacturing companies going public via Special Purpose Acquisition Corporations. 

2019

December 17Yoav Zeif appointed as CEO of Stratasys

December 5Yoav Stern appointed as President and CEO of Nano Dimension

2018

March 19Desktop Metal receives $65 million in funding round led by Ford Motor Company

2017

April 25TCT goes behind the scenes at Desktop Metal HQ

  As Desktop Metal came out of stealth and announced its Studio and Production metal 3D printing systems, CEO Ric Fulop and his team invited TCT to tour the company's headquarters. 

2016

July 6GE Ventures and Saudi Aramco invest in 3D printing startup Desktop Metal

  Without so much as a prototype in sight, Desktop Metal raised a total $52M in investment from Kleiner Perkins, New Enterprise Associates, Lux Capital, and Stratasys, whose founder Scott Crump would also serve as a board observer for the company. 