Interview: SMF Rising Star winner on being an ambassador for neurodiverse women in engineering

Charlotte ‘Lottie’ Bridgewater is the 2024 winner of the Sanjay Mortimer Foundation Rising Star Award, an award which recognises neurodivergent young people who have the potential to contribute greatly towards engineering.

As a student at Newcastle University, Lottie created the “TuCan”, an assistive technology device that helps individuals with low grip strength to open beverage cans. Here, Lottie tells TCT Magazine about the TuCan, her career ambitions, and being an ambassador for neurodiverse women in engineering.

TCT: Lottie, you are this year’s recipient of the SMF Rising Star Award- congratulations! How does it feel to be recognised for your achievements?

L: Thank you! It’s incredible to be recognised, especially after years of navigating the challenges of being an autistic woman in a field where I've often felt the need to go the extra mile to have my academic achievements stand out.

TCT: When did you first discover 3D printing and your passion for design? What drew you to it?

L: I’ve been passionate about design my entire life—from LEGO kits and train tracks as a child, to a GCSE in Design and Technology as a teenager, and now studying engineering while building projects in my spare time. I’ve only had access to 3D printers for about a year through the Newcastle University engineering department, but they’ve been a game changer, allowing me to regularly create my designs and explore new mechanisms that are difficult to achieve without print-in-place technology. I’m excited to see where this journey leads!

TCT: Tell us about the “TuCan” and the inspiration behind it.

L: The ‘TuCan’ is the name of my third-year dissertation project, an assistive device to help those with low dexterity open drinks cans. It came about when I was talking to a friend of mine at the start of the academic year. She has a disability that affects her grip strength and dexterity, and while we were on the phone she was struggling to open a drinks can. I did some research and discovered that there wasn’t really anything on the market that didn’t rely on some grip by the user to take the top of the can off entirely, so I decided to pursue it as a project. It has been really rewarding, and so far I’ve managed to 3D print a semi-working prototype. The mechanism uses a print-in-place design, which is something I’ve really enjoyed having access to, as it opens a lot of doors. Hopefully I’ll be able to reach a fully functional version over the next year.

TCT: When the SMF’s Teula Bradshaw welcomed you on stage at the TCT Awards, she said you were an ‘excellent ambassador for neurodiverse women in engineering.’ Do you feel that responsibility with this recognition?

L: I do - I think that though engineering can be an excellent career for neurodivergent people, it can be hard to get through all the stages of education to get here. I hope my work now, and in the future, can show neurodivergent people that it's possible and worth it, and also show those involved in creating and maintaining support systems (which is everybody) what can be achieved when neurodivergent people are given the support they need. Support and understanding of neurodivergence can look different for women, but a diversity of minds in engineering is crucial. It allows us to approach problems from lots of unique perspectives, leading to more innovative and inclusive solutions.

TCT: You’ve just finished your third-year dissertation while studying Mechanical Engineering at Newcastle University. What are your ambitions for your engineering career?

L: After I finish my Master’s course next year (Mechanical Engineering with Biomedical Engineering), I hope to go into designing assistive devices that can be useful, accessible and fun. While this is an area that’s seen lots of improvement recently, a lot of assistive devices are still bulky, expensive or ugly, which makes them inaccessible to a lot of people. Eventually I’d like to apply for CEng status. Overall, I hope to spend my time creating devices that make life not only more accessible but more enjoyable for everyone.

Have you entered this year's TCT Awards? Submissions for the 2025 edition of the industry's annual celebration of 3D printing and additive manufacturing excellence are open until January 22nd. To find out more and enter your AM technology or application, visit tctawards.com.