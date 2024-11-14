How additive manufacturing can help manufacturers minimise their carbon footprint

Expand Tri-Tech 3D Adrian Painter, Managing Director at Tri-Tech 3D

Adrian Painter, Managing Director at Tri-Tech 3D explores how AM could help manufacturers meet their environmental, social and governance (ESG) goals.

It's easy to understand why more manufacturers are now investing in sustainability as part of ESG goals. In November 2022, the European Council introduced a new requirement for European companies to report any indirect emissions across their value chains — what’s become known as Scope 3 emissions. Consequently, manufacturers will soon need to report on the greenhouse gas emissions from factors such as product waste, and the transportation and distribution of goods.

Once manufacturers understand their current Scope 1, 2 and 3 emissions, they may look for ways to make improvements as part of sustainability plans. One option is to invest in additive technology, which can help manufacturers reduce waste, consume less energy and produce parts more sustainably than traditional production methods. Just look at how a 3D printer builds an object by adding several layers of material on top of each other rather than carving away at a solid block — the material discarded is minimal compared to machining and injection moulding.

More manufacturers are now installing AM systems on the factory floor as a means of producing end-use parts — a testament to this technology’s flexibility, accuracy and efficiency. Once the technology is in place, carefully organising the production process to achieve the smallest possible footprint can make a real difference to sustainability efforts.

Design for additive manufacturing is key to optimising a part’s features and orientation for production, but mastering this skill requires overcoming a steep learning curve. So, sometimes manufacturers that are new to AM may find that a part looks good in a CAD file during a print, only to realise that it is unstable when they remove it from the printer. In highly regulated markets, such as aerospace, medical and automotive, errors can’t be tolerated and even the slightest inaccuracy could result in a part being scrapped. From a sustainability perspective, more errors means more waste — and this means more material going to landfill.

3D printing workflow software has come on leaps and bounds in recent years and is making it easier for manufacturers to correct any potential errors before builds commence. Consequently, software can help manufacturers stay one step ahead when planning their printing jobs and avoid frustrating reworks after printing — as well as the material waste that comes with them.

As AM has become more popular, there are also more materials for manufacturers to choose from. This includes a growing selection of sustainable materials, including biodegradable and compostable options, such as polylactic acid (PLA), derived from renewable resources. PLA has been lauded because of its ability to break down naturally over time — avoiding the waste and pollution we often associate with plastic. When selecting eco-friendly materials, manufacturers must check that they can run on their system, ensuring they have equipment and materials that best serve the application and production requirements.

When using traditional manufacturing methods, manufacturers would typically store any spares or replacements from production runs on the shelves of their warehouses, shutting them away until customers requested them. Producing and storing these parts often requires significant energy usage, only for the parts to go unused. Manufacturers can avoid this storage issue by replacing physical warehouses with a virtual digital inventory. By storing design and CAD files digitally and making them available, manufacturers can print the required parts on demand, accurately, and with the required geometries and surface finishes. Digital inventories reduce lead times because manufacturers can print the parts from several distributed locations, as close as possible to the customer.

They can also minimise the carbon footprint associated with ferrying components to and from the warehouse. The commitment to sustainability is clear — the number of companies setting ESG targets has already increased by nearly half, and this trend shows no signs of stopping. AM can help improve production sustainability by reducing waste and energy consumption, and there are specific things that users can do to minimise their footprint, such as selecting bio-based materials and optimising parts to reduce waste.

