Prof. Wai Yee Yeong on 3D printing research, closing the gender gap, and winning the first TCT Wi3DP Innovator Award

× Expand Professor Wai Yee Yeong accepting the first TCT Women in 3D Printing Innovator Award in 2019

In 2019, TCT launched the first TCT Women in 3D Printing Innovator Award in collaboration with Women in 3D Printing to celebrate the women leading the charge in 3D printing and additive manufacturing (AM). The winner was Professor Wai Yee Yeong, Associate Professor at Nanyang Technological University in Singapore, who was recognised for contributions to 3D bio-printing, electronics printing and metal printing research over near two decades in the AM industry.

As the votes continue to pour in for this year's award, TCT caught up with Prof. Yeong to discuss her latest 3D printing research, how the industry might look to close the engineering gender gap, and the importance of education in AM.

TCT: Firstly, how did your career in the AM industry start and what inspired you to join the industry?

Prof. Yeong: I am a trained mechanical engineer, having studied Mechanical and Production Engineering in Nanyang Technological University. I am very interested in engineering and science, taking pride on the analytical and systems training as an engineering undergraduate. It is a joy to learn how to create new engineering solutions or products for solving grand challenges or to improve the quality of lives. Through my undergraduate study, I was exposed to 3D printing technology. Well, that was way back in year 2004. The freedom of design afforded by this unique technology is nothing short of fascinating. I am amazed by the potential of this technology, and also felt really compelled to learn more about it. That is where I decided to pursue a PhD in 3D printing. That interest coupled with my passion in biomedical, lead me to complete my PhD thesis on the topic of 3D printing biodegradable scaffold for tissue engineering.

After my PhD, I joined the industry of biomedical, working on different medical products including coronary stent and contact lens. These working experience is critical for my development in biomedical research as it enables me to develop a holistic understanding in biomedical technology from research to innovation and towards implementation as a commercial product.

In 2013, I joined NTU as a faculty and obtained tenured in five year's time. At NTU, I set up my independent research group, focusing on bioprinting and 3D printing. In 2014, I was part of the team that won the NRF medium size centre grant which allowed us to set up the Singapore Centre for 3D Printing. In 2018, I helped the team to secure the grant that drove the setting up of HP-NTU digital manufacturing Corp Lab. I serve as the programme director for both labs now.

TCT: You and your team publish multiple research papers a year. This year, what are you and your team working on?

Prof. Yeong: My team are equally as passionate as I am. We worked on multiple frontiers in 3D printing, namely bioprinting of cells and tissues, electronics printing, 3D printing of new metal alloys and applying machine learning for 3D printing. All these topics are emerging and have the potential to disrupt their respective industries, including medical, robotics, implant and digital manufacturing.

TCT: You have received over $8 million of investment to fund your research. What does this funding cover and how does it influence your research?

Prof. Yeong: These funding allowed us to purchase critical instruments and hire the right talents to perform the research. In addition, we also develop a pipeline of future talent by training PhD and master graduates who will be the ones building sustainable ecosystems of 3D printing industries. These funded projects also allowed me to work with different industry partners, from aerospace to materials to medical companies, creating a wide-reaching network that further enable new discoveries and cross-discipline research.

TCT: As a female researcher and leader in the industry, what are some the challenges you have faced and how do you think the industry can change to close the gender gap?

Prof. Yeong: While there are good number of female engineers as a whole, there is certainly room for (big) improvement to close the gender gap. I have no doubt that the female engineers perform as good as the male engineers. There is a legacy issue and there is also the issue of society perception. We cannot allow anyone to tell our girls that they cannot do certain things just because of the gender of a person. It is a fundamental mindset that we need every educator and parent to be aware of, in order to eradicate such over-arching statements. It is also important that we need to encourage the female engineers to not be influenced by the general perception, and be brave to explore any industries of their interest.

It is an encouraging trend that many companies now take a serious on this and are taking real action to close the gender gap, such as setting up formal unit of inclusivity and diversity. We need more companies and even education institutes to join such movement, in order to create enough momentum for real impact. I also feel that it could be a worthy investment for companies to create dedicated female-centric programs, to develop or expand the pool of female employee. This is because we are facing a chronic issue now and dedicated measure is necessary to create the changes that we would like to see.

I see challenges as a form of training. It is a must to do my best, and at the same time, I do not attribute the challenges faced on gender issue. I believe the working environment is also extremely important. I am lucky that I have a supportive family, and workplace that have enabled my achievement so far.

× Expand Prof. Wai Yee Yeong's research team at NTU

TCT: In 2019, you won the first TCT Women in 3D Printing Innovator Award. How did it feel to win? Do you think awards like this are important in promoting/improving gender diversity in the industry?

Prof. Yeong: It was a surreal moment, knowing that I have the incredible honour to receive the inaugural award, as the award is open to the whole world. I have been working and dedicating my career in 3D printing , without expecting any “glory” as the process of learning and researching is already a big enough reward for me. The award further cements my dedication to this field.

The TCT Women in 3D Printing Innovator Award is definitely an important platform to promote gender diversity in the industry. It is a key step to raise awareness, not just in the female, but also in the male population. We need everyone to participate if we want to create real changes. This award is also a key recognition that will further spur females to achieving greater heights in their career.

TCT: Currently, you hold a variety of different roles within different organisations. How do you manage these roles and what does each one involve?

Prof. Yeong: I serve as programme director for two research labs, namely SC3DP and HP-NTU Digital Manufacturing Corp Lab. These roles are related to 3D printing but they have a different focus. In SC3DP, it is a fundamental research centre that works with multiple companies and industries. We investigate the most challenging problems and aim to train 100 PhD students on 3D printing, looking at new materials, new processes, new simulation models and new applications.

In the HP-NTU Digital Manufacturing Corp Lab, the speed and problem statements are much sharper as the focus is for the corp lab objectives which has a much closer tie-up with the company.

TCT: In your role as Associate Chair for students at School of Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering at Nanyang Technological University, you manage over 2,500 students. Why do you think it’s important to promote the industry to younger people to close the education gap?

Prof. Yeong: There are several aspects that would impact the industry.

Education on 3D printing: Engineering education has always been a work in progress, we need to update the way we teach and create new modules to transfer the knowledge of 3D printing in a systematic manner. In my school, I have created several new modules in 3D printing for undergraduate and graduate level. It is also important to keep updating the teaching materials as the world of 3D printing is happening (and changing) outside the class as the course are being delivered real time.

Career and internship opportunity: The ecosystem of 3D printing is dynamic and still at emerging stage. Students or younger people are not entirely clear on what kind of jobs that they can get or contribute to. It is also important for companies to establish high potential job functions that will provide continuous learning opportunities for the person on the job. This will motivate the younger generation to dedicate their career aspirations to the field of 3D printing.

Partnership with industry: The industry of 3D printing is definitely critical and is responsible for shaping the strategic economy landscape of 3D printing. However, many new applications and high-end know-hows reside in the education institutes who are training PhD and graduates. It is critical to form a partnership between the education institute with the industry, in order to meet the immediate and long-term career needs of a 3D printing profession.

TCT: Finally, do you have anything exciting coming up that you are working on/planning which you can tell us about?

Prof. Yeong: Oh yes! There are several good news to share with you.

I have just been awarded one of the most prestigious grants by the National Research Foundation of Singapore. The grant is NRF Investigatorship Class of 2022. The NRF Investigatorship is designed to support a small number of excellent Principal Investigators who have a track record of research achievements that identify them as leaders in their respective field of research. I have been awarded almost S$3mil to develop 3D Bioelectronics Tissue Towards Tissue-Electronics Interface and Precision Medicine. This project is a convergent of my 2 key research portfolio, namely bioprinting and electronics printing. I am very excited forge a new paradigm in 3D printed Bioelectronics Tissues. Bioelectronics is the area, which deals with interfacing electrical circuits with biological species. These electrical signals, if harnessed successfully, can be used to sense, stimulate, and regulate tissue’s functions. This is an emerging area with huge potential for futuristic bioelectronics and electroceutical therapies. I am very excited about it!

In October 2021, I was honoured as one of the of the Singapore 100 Women in Tech (SG100WIT) 2021. Organised by the Singapore Computer Society (SCS), in partnership with SG Women in Tech and Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) the list recognises and celebrates women based in Singapore who have been inspiring and have made significant contributions to the tech industry. The SG 100 Woman in Tech is part of the SG Women in Tech initiative launched in 2019 by IMDA and supported by the community and industry partners. It seeks to highlight the rich diversity of roles and spotlight the role models in Singapore's dynamic ICT sector, in the hope of inspiring girls and women to pursue a career in STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics). Nominees needed to demonstrate tech expertise, leadership and vision, and community advocacy. Their achievements and contributions to the tech industry had to be impactful, influential and, above all, inspiring.

In 2021, I also completed one of my most memorable projects, albeit not on 3D printing. I have led the editorial team of the school as Editor, and published the MAE40 Commemorative e-Book. This book showcases the amazing stories and people, including staff, students, and alumni, who have helped to shape the school throughout the years from 1981 to 2021. The MAE40 Commemorative Book allows the world to discover the journey of the school and raise public awareness on the contributions of MAE to the development of science and technology. The book is freely available online.

Voting for the the 2022 TCT Wi3DP Innovator Awards closes on 23rd February 2022. Enter your vote here.

Want to discuss? Join the conversation on the Additive Manufacturing Global Community Discord.

Get your FREE print subscription to TCT Magazine.